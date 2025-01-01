About Plasmic Plasmic is an open-source visual builder that plugs in to React apps. Our mission is to empower anyone to build websites and apps, with a current focus on the content management market. We are a fully remote and globally distributed team. Perks of working here: flexible working hours, unlimited vacations, and international retreats 2-4 times a year.

About the role

We are looking for a seasoned designer to help us drive the product design forward.

This is a critically important leadership role for our company, as we push to make Plasmic approachable to a much broader audience. You would be directly shaping the product and its future direction.

Plasmic is a highly interactive tool where users can spend many hours per session. It has an expansive interaction surface area and many deep design challenges, from nitty-gritty interaction design questions like "How should element selection work?" to high-level product decisions like "How should dynamic data be presented?"

The role is focused extensively on these conceptual design challenges, but also on the nitty-gritty interactions and on a beautiful presentation.

These are some additional attributes we think would signal a great fit, but don't hesitate to reach out even if you aren't sure you check every box:

∙ 5+ years of experience in a similar role. ∙ Comfortable operating in a scrappy startup environment with autonomy. ∙ Has experience designing tools that require balancing ease-of-use with deep, complex capabilities. ∙ Has understanding of web development principles and working directly with developers. ∙ Has strong written and verbal English.

We are prepared to invest heavily in this role. Compensation includes competitive cash salary and generous equity.

Contact

If this sounds interesting, please get in touch. We would love to meet you!