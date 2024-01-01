About Plasmic Plasmic is an open-source visual builder that plugs in to React apps. Our mission is to empower anyone to build websites and apps, with a current focus on the content management market. We are a fully remote and globally distributed team.

About the role

We are looking for a Senior Developer Advocate to help us grow a community of developers, especially in the React, marketing, and e-commerce spheres.

This is a critically important leadership role for our company, as the majority of the team is now shifting focus onto growth.

Responsibilities include:

∙ Authoring and launching high-quality content and educational resources that are truly interesting or valuable to our communities (not just about Plasmic). ∙ Creating example projects, documentation, and screencasts to showcase what you can create with Plasmic and its tools/API. ∙ Participating in existing React/web development communities and open-source projects, and building relationships there. ∙ Owning our general online presence and driving engagement on venues like Twitter and GitHub. ∙ Speaking at conferences. ∙ Influencing the overarching growth strategy. You'll be telling us what the above list should look like!

These are some attributes we think would signal a great fit, but don't hesitate to reach out even if you aren't sure you check every box:

∙ 5+ years of experience in a similar role. ∙ Comfortable operating in a scrappy startup environment with autonomy. ∙ Experienced in engaging and building large developer communities. ∙ Has a significant presence/following within the community. ∙ Passionate about teaching and helping other developers. ∙ Has engineering experience in React and web development. ∙ Can communicate complex technical concepts clearly and in detail. ∙ Has strong written and verbal English.

We are prepared to invest heavily in this role. Compensation includes competitive cash salary and generous equity.

Contact

If this sounds interesting, please get in touch. We would love to meet you!