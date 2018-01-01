Announcing Plasmic's Affiliate Program!
Create layouts with Ant Design in minutes.

A visual editor for the Ant design system. Drag and drop live Ant components, with all their props. Build React pages and frontends incredibly fast.
Open Ant component sandbox -->

Build stunning layouts quickly.

Interactive Ant component props.

Stop jumping between Ant docs, your code editor and your app. See all the props you need. Design with an instantaneous feedback loop.

Layout for humans.

Full layout control, but built for humans rather than needing you to learn all the complexities and legacy of CSS layout.

Sync code, or publish via headless API.

Not just a one-time codegen.

Every product goes through iteration. Continue making visual edits even after you wire up functionality, by syncing into your codebase and using an elegant, fully typed API into your generated components.

Or empower your team with a no-code page builder.

Let your marketing and design teams create landing pages and other marketing content, without bugging developers. Publish via API like any headless CMS—without the complex schemas/templates.

Go beyond Ant.

Bring any components.

Tap into other popular npm libraries like Material UI. Or bring your own design system, data, and interactions/effects.

A next-generation visual builder for React.

Build any website or web app, using real components. Integrate into any stack. Design with real data. Multiplayer. And much, much more.

Get started with Plasmic

Start building using Ant components in minutes.
Try Plasmic for free
