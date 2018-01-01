Accelerate your Plasmic projects

Describe your project's vision and goals, and specify your needs.
2. Scope
We work with you to determine fit, and scope the work, timing, and cost.
3. Accelerate
If selected, we help you implement your designs in Plasmic.
WHO IT’S FOR
Are you a good fit?
We can't take on every project, so at the moment we are only considering projects that fit the following requirements.
Website project
We're primarily targeting marketing and e-commerce sites, but we may be open to other types of websites. Don't hesitate to apply if you think your project would be a good a fit.
Already designed
You should have your project already designed (in Figma, etc), and ready to be implemented in Plasmic. We do not have designers to help with your design process; we can only help with technical implementation.
Willing to showcase your project
You should be willing to collaborate with us on a Plasmic case study that showcases your project and Plasmic's enablement.
Short-term paid engagement
This will be a short-term paid engagement to help you get your project started. Once the engagement is over, we will still provide support through the usual channels, but will not be doing hands-on implementation.
FAQS
Frequently asked questions
Why is Plasmic doing this?
Who can apply for the program?
What can I expect from the program if I'm accepted?
How do I apply for the program?
Is there a fee to participate in the program?
What makes this program different from normal support?