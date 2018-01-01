Own all of growth.

Product marketing—continuously experimenting with positioning & messaging, owning launches. Not focused on sales enablement.

Growth marketing—investing into own organic channels rather than paid. Can run content marketing and SEO.

Grow partnerships with tech vendors, agency partners, and influencers. Run affiliate and partnership programs.

Define the growth strategy. The above are just pieces of our own strategy thinking, but you'll help us continuously refine our strategy.

Wants to be in a (challenging!) founding role, creating something from scratch.

Was responsible for getting traction in early-stage, high-growth startups.

Experience in marketing specifically to developers or even in low-code tools.

An executor - if you're itching to build a team in the next 18mo, we're not the right fit. Optionally, interest in growing into a leadership role and building the broader team in the long run.

Scrappy and comfortable operating with autonomy in a startup environment.

Has strong written and verbal English.

Plasmic is a visual builder that integrates with existing codebases and tech stacks, bridging no-code with code. It enables anyone to build marketing pages, customer portals, internal apps—but not as walled gardens, and instead seamlessly fitting/scaling to complex environments/requirements. The company has a remote team of 12 from Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Dropbox, MIT, including 3 ex-founders with exits and 7 ICPC world finalists. The company received outlier funding offers from numerous top VCs including NEA and investors in Figma/Framer. The team aims to simplify software creation. In the first year since launch, Plasmic has built a passionate bottom-up community and closed enterprise deals including F500s and publicly traded companies. But we are still early and need someone at the helm as the Founding Head of Growth as we scale. We have a broad market and sell into enterprises/F500s as well as startups, from DTC brands to fintech companies. We are focused on bottom-up adoption via product-led growth. Developers are the main persona that drive adoption in their teams. An open-source roadmap and community growth are also key to our future growth plans. We also seek to build partnerships with both tech vendors and agencies. What you would be doing in this role:What we look for:We are prepared to invest heavily in this role. Compensation includes competitive cash salary and generous equity.