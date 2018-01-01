Announcing Plasmic's Affiliate Program!
Integrations
Built-in data sources, components, and more to let you build incredibly fast.
Features
Explore how Plasmic bridges code and no-code.
Changelog
New features and improvements, regularly highlighted in our newsletter.
Customers
Templates
Docs
Learn how to use Plasmic.
Blog
Topics around low-code, web development, and more.
GitHub
Check out Plasmic's open source repo and contribute to the platform.
Changelog
New features and improvements, regularly highlighted in our newsletter.
Figma plugin
Convert Figma designs to code by importing into Plasmic.
Showcase
Explore what other teams have built with Plasmic.
Twitter
Follow us for the latest updates and related tips on web development topics.
Slack community
Connect with other users and get help from the Plasmic team.
Affiliate program
Love Plasmic? Spread the word, and get paid doing so.
Forum
Post questions and support requests, and search Slack thread history.
Post questions and support requests, and search Slack thread history.
Partners
Leading agencies to bring your ideas to life using the Plasmic platform.
Pricing
Docs
Sign in
Sign up for free
PRODUCT
Integrations
Built-in data sources, components, and more to let you build incredibly fast.
Features
Explore how Plasmic bridges code and no-code.
Changelog
New features and improvements, regularly highlighted in our newsletter.
RESOURCES
Docs
Learn how to use Plasmic.
Blog
Topics around low-code, web development, and more.
GitHub
Check out Plasmic's open source repo and contribute to the platform.
Changelog
New features and improvements, regularly highlighted in our newsletter.
Figma plugin
Convert Figma designs to code by importing into Plasmic.
Docs
Learn how to use Plasmic.
Blog
Topics around low-code, web development, and more.
GitHub
Check out Plasmic's open source repo and contribute to the platform.
Changelog
New features and improvements, regularly highlighted in our newsletter.
Figma plugin
Convert Figma designs to code by importing into Plasmic.
COMMUNITY
Showcase
Explore what other teams have built with Plasmic.
Twitter
Follow us for the latest updates and related tips on web development topics.
Slack community
Connect with other users and get help from the Plasmic team.
Affiliate program
Love Plasmic? Spread the word, and get paid doing so.
Forum
Post questions and support requests, and search Slack thread history.
Post questions and support requests, and search Slack thread history.
Partners
Leading agencies to bring your ideas to life using the Plasmic platform.
Showcase
Explore what other teams have built with Plasmic.
Twitter
Follow us for the latest updates and related tips on web development topics.
Slack community
Connect with other users and get help from the Plasmic team.
Affiliate program
Love Plasmic? Spread the word, and get paid doing so.
Forum
Post questions and support requests, and search Slack thread history.
Sign in
Sign up for free
Open Role

Founding Head of Growth

High referral reward available (contact for details)

About Plasmic and the role

Plasmic is a visual builder that integrates with existing codebases and tech stacks, bridging no-code with code. It enables anyone to build marketing pages, customer portals, internal apps—but not as walled gardens, and instead seamlessly fitting/scaling to complex environments/requirements. The company has a remote team of 12 from Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Dropbox, MIT, including 3 ex-founders with exits and 7 ICPC world finalists. The company received outlier funding offers from numerous top VCs including NEA and investors in Figma/Framer. The team aims to simplify software creation. In the first year since launch, Plasmic has built a passionate bottom-up community and closed enterprise deals including F500s and publicly traded companies. But we are still early and need someone at the helm as the Founding Head of Growth as we scale. We have a broad market and sell into enterprises/F500s as well as startups, from DTC brands to fintech companies. We are focused on bottom-up adoption via product-led growth. Developers are the main persona that drive adoption in their teams. An open-source roadmap and community growth are also key to our future growth plans. We also seek to build partnerships with both tech vendors and agencies. What you would be doing in this role:
  • Own all of growth.
  • Product marketing—continuously experimenting with positioning & messaging, owning launches. Not focused on sales enablement.
  • Growth marketing—investing into own organic channels rather than paid. Can run content marketing and SEO.
  • Grow partnerships with tech vendors, agency partners, and influencers. Run affiliate and partnership programs.
  • Define the growth strategy. The above are just pieces of our own strategy thinking, but you'll help us continuously refine our strategy.
What we look for:
  • Wants to be in a (challenging!) founding role, creating something from scratch.
  • Was responsible for getting traction in early-stage, high-growth startups.
  • Experience in marketing specifically to developers or even in low-code tools.
  • An executor - if you're itching to build a team in the next 18mo, we're not the right fit. Optionally, interest in growing into a leadership role and building the broader team in the long run.
  • Scrappy and comfortable operating with autonomy in a startup environment.
  • Has strong written and verbal English.
We are prepared to invest heavily in this role. Compensation includes competitive cash salary and generous equity.
Contact
If this sounds like a good fit, please get in touch. We would love to meet you!
hiring+growth@plasmic.app
Product
Features
Pricing
Integrations
App builder
Changelog
Ant Design builder
Plasmic vs Webflow
Plasmic vs Builder.io
Plasmic vs...
Community
Twitter
Slack
Blog
Forum
Showcase
Resources
Docs
GitHub
Case Studies
Templates
Affiliate Program
About
Built in Plasmic. View this project ->
Copyright © Plasmic, Inc. All rights reserved.
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions