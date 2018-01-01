About Plasmic

Plasmic is a visual builder that plugs into React and other codebases. We aim to lower the barriers for anyone to create software, but our initial wedge is the headless content management market.

We are an early-stage startup with a small remote/distributed team of 10. We are well-funded by NEA and investors in Figma/Framer.

To give you a somewhat arbitrary sense of who we are:

∙ Folks from Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Dropbox, MIT, Berkeley. ( This is not something we filter for !) ∙ 3 ex-founders with exits. ∙ 6 ICPC world finalists. ∙ 3 parents of young children. ∙ 4 dog owners. ∙ 1 Rubik's cube afficionado. ∙ 1 food blogger. ∙ 2 beginner-level breakdancers. ∙ Spanning two states and two countries.

About the role

We are looking for a Founding/Lead Developer Advocate to help us grow a community of developers, especially in the React, headless commerce, and Jamstack spheres.

This is a critically important leadership role for our company, as the majority of the team is now shifting focus onto growth.

Responsibilities include:

∙ Authoring and launching high-quality content and educational resources that are truly interesting or valuable to our communities (not just about Plasmic). ∙ Participating in existing React/web development communities and open-source projects, and building relationships there. ∙ Creating example projects, documentation, and screencasts to showcase what you can create with Plasmic and its tools/API. ∙ Owning our general online presence and driving engagement on venues like Twitter and GitHub. ∙ Potentially creating and launching our own open-source projects. ∙ Speaking at conferences. ∙ Work closely with the founding team to define the overarching growth strategy. You'll be telling us what the above list should look like!

These are some attributes we think would signal a great fit, but don't hesitate to reach out even if you aren't sure you check every box:

∙ Experienced in engaging and building large developer communities. ∙ Passionate about teaching and helping other developers. ∙ Has a significant presence/following within the community. ∙ Has deep engineering experience in React and web development. ∙ Can communicate complex technical concepts clearly and in detail. ∙ Scrappy and comfortable operating with autonomy in a startup environment. ∙ Has strong written and verbal English.

We are prepared to invest heavily in this role. Compensation includes competitive cash salary and generous equity.

Contact

If this sounds interesting, please get in touch. We would love to meet you!