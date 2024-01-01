About Plasmic
Plasmic is an open-source visual builder that plugs in to React apps. Our mission is to empower anyone to build websites and apps, with a current focus on the content management market. We are a fully remote and globally distributed team.
About the role
We are looking for a devops engineer in a part-time or contract capacity.
Responsibilities include:
∙
Architecting and implementing highly-available, scalable, and secure cloud infrastructure.
∙
Developing automated solutions for continuous integration and deployment (CI/CD) systems.
∙
Managing containerization and orchestration of cloud deployments.
These are some attributes we think would signal a great fit, but don't hesitate to reach out even if you aren't sure you check every box:
∙5+ years of proven experience in a similar role.
∙Can take an idea with loose requirements and execute it effectively.
∙Can communicate complex technical concepts clearly and in detail.
∙Has strong written and verbal English.
Contact
If this sounds interesting, please get in touch. We would love to meet you!
hiring@plasmic.app