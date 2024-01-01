Templates
Open Role

DevOps Engineer

Part-time/contract, 100% remote, flexible timezone

About Plasmic

Plasmic is an open-source visual builder that plugs in to React apps. Our mission is to empower anyone to build websites and apps, with a current focus on the content management market. We are a fully remote and globally distributed team.

About the role

We are looking for a devops engineer in a part-time or contract capacity.
Responsibilities include:
Architecting and implementing highly-available, scalable, and secure cloud infrastructure.
Developing automated solutions for continuous integration and deployment (CI/CD) systems.
Managing containerization and orchestration of cloud deployments.
These are some attributes we think would signal a great fit, but don't hesitate to reach out even if you aren't sure you check every box:
5+ years of proven experience in a similar role.
Can take an idea with loose requirements and execute it effectively.
Can communicate complex technical concepts clearly and in detail.
Has strong written and verbal English.

Contact

If this sounds interesting, please get in touch. We would love to meet you!
hiring@plasmic.app