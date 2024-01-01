About Plasmic Plasmic is an open-source visual builder that plugs in to React apps. Our mission is to empower anyone to build websites and apps, with a current focus on the content management market. We are a fully remote and globally distributed team.

About the role

We are looking for a devops engineer in a part-time or contract capacity.

Responsibilities include:

∙ Architecting and implementing highly-available, scalable, and secure cloud infrastructure. ∙ Developing automated solutions for continuous integration and deployment (CI/CD) systems. ∙ Managing containerization and orchestration of cloud deployments.

These are some attributes we think would signal a great fit, but don't hesitate to reach out even if you aren't sure you check every box:

∙ 5+ years of proven experience in a similar role. ∙ Can take an idea with loose requirements and execute it effectively. ∙ Can communicate complex technical concepts clearly and in detail. ∙ Has strong written and verbal English.

Contact

If this sounds interesting, please get in touch. We would love to meet you!