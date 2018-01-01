Affiliates Guide

The Plasmic affiliate program is designed for social influencers, experts, educators, content creators, or anyone who wants to get paid to promote Plasmic to their audience. Affiliates earn 20 to 40% commission on all subscription payments in the first 12 months – for every customer they refer to Plasmic.

When a visitor signs up for Plasmic using the affiliate's unique referral link, we track it and pay a commission once that visitor converts into a paying customer.

How to get started

How to sign up for the Plasmic affiliate program

To register for the affiliate program, you need to sign up here with basic information, including your email, and first and last name.

Set up your payout

Before you can generate your Plasmic affiliate link, you will need to set up your payout method. You must have a PayPal account in order to get paid as an affiliate. Enter the email associated with your PayPal account in the payment settings of your affiliate account. You can expect to receive payments by the 30th of the following month.

Note: You must have a minimum balance of $100 to get the payout.

If you did not receive a payment that you believe you should have, please contact Plasmic at affiliate@plasmic.app.

View your affiliate dashboard

Once activated, you will be shown your FirstPromoter affiliate dashboard. The affiliate dashboard is where you can generate your custom affiliate link, view the traffic and conversions you’re generating, and track all the payments you have earned through the affiliate program.

Generate your affiliate link

To generate your affiliate link, you can use the one that is automatically provided for you or customize your own.

Note: You can choose to add your referral code to any Plasmic url. For instance, if you want to send your audience to a Plasmic blog post, you can do this:

Click on the Links dropdown button.

Add the link of any page on the Plasmic website where you want to send your audience. To track the different paths, add a link name.

This will generate an affiliate link that you can then copy and paste wherever you’d like.

The 90-day cookie window

We use cookies to track your affiliate referrals. Any person who clicks on your affiliate link, who has not visited Plasmic previously, will be tagged as your referral. The cookies last for 90 days after the link is clicked. You will be awarded the commission for any subscription they purchase within that window, for the first 12 months, or until those subscriptions are cancelled.

Getting paid

You will get paid between 20 to 40% commission on all subscription payments in the first 12 months – for every customer referred to Plasmic.

Basic plan: 40% for the first 12 months

Growth plan: 27% for the first 12 months

Enterprise plan: 20% for the first 12 months

You can track link clicks, signups, conversions, and cancellations when you click on the ‘details’ link in the upper navigation of the dashboard. You will also be able to see which links have performed the best.

How to promote Plasmic

To earn that commission, all you need to do is start sharing your custom link. But the most successful affiliates can tap into a variety of channels. Some of the strategies we recommend:

Blog posts To earn that commission, all you need to do is start sharing your custom link. But the most successful affiliates can tap into a variety of channels. Some of the strategies we recommend: Social media Do you have a strong network on social media? Share your love of Plasmic with your followers. Educational videos, Online courses (Udemy, etc) Show off your industry expertise by referring Plasmic to fellow designers, marketers, and/or developers. Podcasts & Webinars If you’re a thought leader in the web design & development industry, share your custom link when speaking on podcasts or webinars. Workshops & conferences Attending an industry conference or workshop? Create business cards with QR codes that include your personal affiliate link. Email newsletters If you have a newsletter with a ton of subscribers, include a shout-out to Plasmic on your next blast. UI/UX/Component kits Publishing React component libraries and design systems on Github to share with the wider community? Get paid for sharing the word on Plasmic. Portfolios & microsites Spread the word about how you’ve used Plasmic to create some of your most stunning projects.

Assets

If you log into your dashboard and click on ‘assets’, you can find our Plasmic brand assets designed to help you promote Plasmic. We will continue to add more assets into this dashboard for you to use. If you are interested in something we don’t yet provide, feel free to reach out to us at affiliate@plasmic.app.

Support

For any additional questions or feedback about the affiliate program please contact Plasmic at affiliate@plasmic.app.

Advertising guidelines

Please follow the rules in the terms and conditions. As a Plasmic affiliate, you must tell your audience you are using affiliate links. You can share the disclosure within the content or create a separate page with a full disclosure.

Brand guidelines

When you’re an affiliate and/or are using Plasmic brand assets, you agree to adhere to all Plasmic trademarks and copyrights. If you violate our brand guidelines, you will lose the ability to promote Plasmic.

FAQs