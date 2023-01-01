Templates
Acceleration Program

Elevate your Plasmic projects with high efficiency

Designed to boost your Plasmic project, this program is ideal whether you're starting from scratch or advancing an ongoing project. Fast-track your development for impactful results
Overview

How does it work?

Project Initiation

Describe your project's vision and goals, and specify your needs. Submit for our expert team's review and guidance.

Streamline

Collaborate with us to shape and achieve your vision. Simplify complexities and enhance your project with our insights.

Accelerate

Experience a significant reduction in development time. Receive a polished Plasmic project, aligned perfectly with your initial objectives.

WHO IT’S FOR

Guiding starters and elevating projects

Our Plasmic Acceleration Program is tailored for two distinct groups:

Aspiring starters

Ideal for those at the outset of their Plasmic journey, with a project idea ready to develop. We provide the guidance to turn your concept into reality, focusing on technical execution while you drive the creative design.

Users seeking enhancement

Suited for those with existing Plasmic projects, looking to quickly elevate quality and functionality. Our expertise helps optimize and advance your project, ensuring swift and effective improvements.

benefıts

Unlocking your project's potential

Expert Guidance
Benefit from the seasoned expertise of the Plasmic team, ensuring your project is not just completed, but crafted to excellence.
Time Efficiency
With our targeted assistance, achieve your project milestones faster than ever.
Continuous Learning
The knowledge and best practices you acquire will be assets for your future projects, enabling continuous improvement and innovation.
Confidence in Execution
With expert backing, approach your project with greater confidence, knowing you have the support and resources to tackle challenges effectively.
FAQS

Frequently asked questions

Who can apply for the program?
What kind of support can I expect from the program?
How do I apply for the program?
Is there a fee to participate in the program?
What makes this program different from other development support programs?
the wall of love

Our customers

us

It’s already been a huge increase in efficiency for me, personally. I’m really looking forward to a huge drop in scope for our tests that require new components (most of them).
James Armenta
Software Engineer Intuit
Really excited about this UI to React components platform. Definitely see a bright future!
Herminio Garcia
Software Engineer Sidecar Health
fellow UI engineers and designers, you should pay attention to what the folks over at @plasmicapp are doing. I've been using the beta and it is pretty excellent—this is certainly the future of component development.
@voidwarren
“I had the opportunity to test out an early version of Plasmic and it’s awesome! Excited for the future of this design tool”
Cole Bemis
Design Systems Engineer @GitHub
I was pleasantly surprised and at times, blown away, with the Plasmic approach to solving the problem. The whole concept of variants, interactive variants, and slots feels natural and intuitive.
Justin Wilkerson
Software Developer APS Physics
We're totally blown away many times a day because of plasmic. You're doing god's work.
Nitin Aggarwal
Founder Supersorted.app
By far one of the most empowering tools to come out in a while. If you’re a designer/no coder/visual developer who wants to make world class applications, or a design or development studio looking for a way to serve your clients better and faster—check out Plasmic.
Collin Thompson
CEO Intrepid Ventures
Plasmic is the most important app to be released in the last five years.
Tony Key
Senior UX Designer Coupa Software
After using this for about an hour, I'm convinced it's the future.
Max Gustofson
Design Director Outdoorsy
Watching @yaaang demo quickly creating #react components with ease using his app @plasmicapp for the second time tonight at a @_collab_lab exclusive presentation. AND I’m just as blown away as I was last time! Check out this app, y’all!
Stacy Taylor
Front-End Engineer Zapier
I'm super surprised more folks aren't talking about Plasmic — I just got a demo and it's awesome. It's like Figma and Webflow had a baby that outputs React code.
Matt Varughese
Partner 8020